Getting ‘Dream Job,’ Omar Khan Still Hasn’t Grasped He’s New Steelers’ GM

Two days ago, Omar Khan became the ninth General Manager in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history, replacing Kevin Colbert after a tremendous 22-year run.

Already familiar with the organization after spending the last 21 seasons with the black and gold under Colbert, Khan — who was officially introduced as the Steelers’ new GM Friday morning — called the promotion to GM a “dream job” and added that the promotion and new title hasn’t quite hit him yet.

“It’s just the fact that this is the dream job for me, this is the one I’ve always wanted,” Khan said to reporters Friday, according to video via the Steelers’ official YouTube page. “…It just wasn’t available when I’ve interviewed for those other ones, but it was available this time and it worked out and I’m grateful.”

Prior to landing the Steelers’ GM role, Khan had interviewed with the likes of the Seattle Seahawks, St. Louis Rams, Miami Dolphins (twice), Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears in the last decade-plus. That experience helped prepare him for the process in Pittsburgh, eventually impressing Art Rooney II and GM search committee members Dan Rooney Jr., Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin, leading to him beating out 15 other candidates to secure the role.

GM Omar Khan on his emotions after being offered the position: pic.twitter.com/7T78gEPMij — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 27, 2022

Despite landing his dream job, the news still hasn’t quite hit him yet. In the moments following the job offer from Rooney, Khan called his wife and his parents, letting his support system know that his dream had come true.

“The first call was my wife, Kristen, so obviously it was a lot of joy just knowing that we’re here. I love it here,” Khan said, according to video via the Steelers’ official YouTube page. “My wife’s from Western PA. My kids were born here. I’ve been here for 22 years and this is where I want to be. I’m a Western PA person now. I mean, it still hasn’t necessarily hit me, but it’s been great.

“My parents were just thrilled; my dad especially. He’s been looking forward to this moment for a long time.”

Khan, the son of immigrants from Honduras and India, has taken a long, winding road to reach the mountaintop in his process. Now the real work beings.