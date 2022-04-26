The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Re-signing Edmunds, Monday Pre-Draft Presser Recap, Our Final Mock Drafts, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 119 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and there’s a little bit of that thanks to a few recent developments. We start of by talking about the Steelers-re-signing safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million and the impact that will have, if any, on the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert and head coach Mike Tomlin held their annual pre-draft press conference so with that, Alex and I discuss the primary takeaways from it. That includes us talking about the future of defensive end Stephon Tuitt, how the team views backup running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr., how the team scouted quarterbacks this offseason, and how they likely addressed visitors to Pittsburgh.

Later in this show, Alex and I discuss our final Steelers mock drafts of 2022 that we reach released on Monday. We go selection by selection and then look back at our mocks with our regrets. We also talk about favorite players we have in this draft that we wouldn’t mind seeing the Steelers draft. Within this, we cover a few of the juicy pre-draft rumors that hit the internet on Monday.

We then close out this 2-hour show by answering several listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

