2022 Offseason Questions: Who Will Be The Pick Tonight?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is over, already eliminated from the postseason after suffering a 42-21 loss at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. They just barely made the postseason with a 9-7-1 record and a little help from their friends.

This is an offseason of major change, with the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the possible retirement of general manager Kevin Colbert, and the decisions about the futures of many important players to be made, such as Joe Haden, Stephon Tuitt, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and others—some already decided, some not.

Aside from exploring their options at the quarterback position, the top global priority, once again, figures to be addressing the offensive line, which they did not do quite adequately enough a year ago. Dan Moore Jr. looks like he may have a future as a full-time starter, but Kendrick Green was clearly not ready. Chukwuma Okorafor was re-signed, but Trai Turner was not. James Daniels and Mason Cole were added in free agency.

These are the sorts of topics among many others that we have been exploring on a daily basis and will continue to do so. Football has become a year-round pastime and there is always a question to be asked. There is rarely a concrete answer, but this is your venue for exploring the topics we present through all their uncertainty.

Question: Who will be the pick tonight, and will the Steelers trade up to get him?

At some point tonight, we will learn who the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers is—and whether or not he is a quarterback. The team has given us ample reason to believe that, if they have their choice, their first-round selection will be a quarterback, but it all depends upon how the draft breaks, including what potential trades they could work out, if necessary.

Will it be? I certainly hope not. And speaking personally, I’m not all that keen about the first-round pick being a quarterback, though I could certainly live with it if that is what ends up happening. There’s no incentive to be pessimistic about a rookie.

There are, of course, numerous other directions in which the Steelers could go, with most seemingly believing a non-quarterback direction would either go wide receiver for offense, and on the other side of the ball, defensive line or secondary, with safety cited more often than cornerback, while speculation about their taken an offensive lineman has waned as the draft has approached.

So what’ll it be tonight? Will we know who the Steelers’ next quarterback will be before we wake up again? Will it be a wide receiver? A new member of the secondary? A man in the trenches? Perhaps even a surprise, like a linebacker? I think we can safely assume it won’t be a tight end or running back, or a specialist, but that’s about it.