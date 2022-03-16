Report: Steelers To Sign Former Jaguars ILB Myles Jack

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another inside linebacker on the way and it is Myles Jack, who was recently released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jack is expected to sign a two-year, $16 million deal with the Steelers.

Jack, who was to earn a base of $10.5 million in 2022, was the Jaguars’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season as well. He is still a baby after six years in the NFL at 26.

In six seasons with the Jaguars, Jack registered 513 total tackles, three interceptions sand two forced fumbles. He also had 6.5 sacks and 15 total passes defensed. He has played in 88 total games with 82 total starts. He was selected by the Jaguars in the second round (36th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

Jack played 94% of the defensive snaps for the Jaguars in 2021. He turns 27 in September.