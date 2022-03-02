Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Says He’s Met With Steelers: ‘Great Group Of Guys’

Now that the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has kicked off, teams are going to meet with as many prospects as possible in the coming week inside Lucas Oil Stadium in an effort to get to know as many players as possible ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already started that process. You’re going to see a lot of names with the report that they’ve met with the Steelers this week, so brace yourselves.

That said, according to Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, the underclassmen told reporters Wednesday morning during his media session that he met with the Steelers his first night in Indianapolis and got a good feel for the decision makers in head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert.

QB Matt Corral says he met with Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert his first night here in a formal meeting. Says "I would love to be a part of a great organization." — Jonathan Heitritter (@J_Heits) March 2, 2022

“Yeah, I spoke to them I want to say my first day here,” Corral said. “[They’re] definitely a great group of guys. And you know, I’d love to be part of that organization for sure.”

The Steelers are going to turn over every stone at the quarterback position now that they’re tasked with finding a franchise quarterback for the first time in 18 seasons after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Corral, an RPO-heavy quarterback coming out of Ole Miss under head coach Lane Kiffin, certainly fits the mold of what the Steelers are looking for in a quarterback, one that is accurate, brings mobility to the table and is a tough-as-nails competitor.

Matt Corral’s first answer at the #NFLCombine — he’s met with the Pittsburgh Steelers pic.twitter.com/nw8snzXp1v — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) March 2, 2022

It’s not surprising that the Steelers got a jump on talking to him in Indianapolis, considering he was not in any of the All Star circuits earlier this year due to being an underclassman. He’s a name that’s been connected to Pittsburgh since early last season, and likely will continue to be connected to the Steelers are the offseason moves along and churns towards the draft in late April.

Though he does not control where he’ll land in the NFL, Corral isn’t overwhelmed by the task of potentially having to take over after a future Hall of Fame quarterback. If it comes to that in Pittsburgh, Corral will embrace it.

“Absolutely. Like, who wouldn’t want to step in after after a Hall of Fame quarterback?” Corral said. “You know, I mean, it’s definitely a blessing just to…be considered, you know, that a team wants you after having such a great quarterback like Ben Roethlisberger was.”

Corral will go throw some workouts on Thursday during the QB session, but the Ole Miss product will not throw as he continues to recover from a high ankle sprain suffered in the Rebels’ Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor.