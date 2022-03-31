Bruce Arians Retiring From Coaching To Move To Buccaneers Front Office; Todd Bowles Promoted

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a new head coach in 2022 and it will be Todd Bowles, previously the team’s defensive coordinator.

Arians, who coached the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV victory a few seasons ago, is stepping aside and retiring from coaching, according to Peter King. He will be taking a front-office role with the Buccaneers effective immediately, the Wednesday night report states.

Byron Leftwich is the still the Buccaneers offensive coordinator. With Bowles as the new Buccaneers head coach, the likely scenario is that inside linebackers coach Larry Foote and defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers will split the defensive coordinator duties, according to Ian Rapoport. Foote was obviously a linebacker for several years with the Steelers.

A full statement from Arians is below.

Full statement from former Bucs’ HC Bruce Arians: pic.twitter.com/SjgZxcgF1h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2022

Bowles, 58, who previously served as the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-2018, became the Buccaneers defensive coordinator in 2019, when Arians was hired to be the head coach.

Arians has been coaching football since the middle of the 1970s and his first NFL job came in 1989 with the Kansas City Chiefs as a running backs coach. Just prior to landing that job, Arians had been the head coach at Temple since 1983.

Later in his coaching career, Arians was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004 to 2011. He started off as the Steelers wide receivers coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007.

Arians got his first head coaching job in the NFL in 2012 with the Indianapolis Colts and that was an interim job after Chuck Pagano had to take the season off after being diagnosed with leukemia. In 2013 he was named the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and he held that job until 2017. He then tried his hand at broadcasting in 2018 before returning back to the NFL in 2019 with the Buccaneers.

The Steelers will host the Buccaneers at Heinz Field during the 2022 season.