Report: Raiders Are Hiring Patrick Graham To Be Their New Defensive Coordinator

We now know for sure that Patrick Graham won’t be the Pittsburgh Steelers new defensive coordinator after interviewing for the job recently.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network Friday night, the Las Vegas Raiders are hiring Graham to be their new defensive coordinator on the heels of them naming Josh McDaniels the team’s new head coach a few days ago.

The #Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, per sources. A huge get for Josh McDaniels, who lures Graham away from the #Giants and brings one of the NFL’s top assistants to Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

Graham, who was previously the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, had several interviews with different teams since the 2021 regular season ended. It was initially thought that Graham might wind up being retained by the Giants under their new head coach Brian Daboll but it obviously did not play out that way.

Graham is one of at least three outside candidates that the Steelers have interviewed for their vacant defensive coordinator job. With the Senior Bowl week now over with, we can probably expect the Steelers to name their new defensive coordinator sometime next week and maybe even as early as Monday.

Steelers defensive backs coach Teryl Austin is still likely considered the favorite to be named the team’s new defensive coordinator. The steelers also recently interviewed outsiders Joe Witt Jr. and Kris Richard for their open coordinator job, in addition to Graham.