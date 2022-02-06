2022 Pro Bowl Game Open Discussion Thread

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl is about to get underway at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have four players expected to participate in Sunday’s Pro Bowl and they are outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

If you are up for watching and discussing this year’s Pro Bowl game, feel free to do so in the comments below this post. Additionally, I have added a Twitter feed that should update with news and highlights from the Pro Bowl game. The game is being shown on ESPN starting at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Updated rosters are here:

New for the Pro Bowl: @nflfoundation is implementing an incentive program for the charitable causes of the players. Each player who is recognized for an in-game accomplishment may choose a charitable cause from among the charities the foundation supports at these levels pic.twitter.com/8iYlLfKhyr — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) February 6, 2022

