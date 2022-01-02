Week 17 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Monday night in Week 17, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to several of the other AFC teams playing on this Sunday and especially the game between the the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs in the early Sunday action.
I have added a Sunday early game Twitter feed to this post and it should update throughout the afternoon and include videos from all of the early afternoon games. I also have included the inactives for all of the Week 17 early games.
Happy Sunday and thank you all for stopping by the site today.
Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)
Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, QB Shane Buechele, CB DeAndre Baker, OL Kyle Long, OL Prince Tega Wanogho
Bengals: DE Cameron Sample, QB Jake Browning, RB Trayveon Williams, CB Jalen Davis (ankle), LB Germaine Pratt, OL D’Ante Smith, DT Tyler Shelvin
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EST)
Eagles: RB Miles Sanders, LB Shaun Bradley, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Tay Gowan, OT Le’Raven Clark, OG Jack Anderson, DT Marlon Tuipulotu
Football Team: WR Curtis Samuel, DE Montez Sweat, CB William Jackson III, LB Milo Eifler, DE James Smith-Williams, QB Garrett Gilbert, PK Brian Johnson
Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)
Dolphins: DB Trill Williams, LB Vince Biegel, RB Salvon Ahmed, OL Cameron Tom, LB Darius Hodge, TE Hunter Long
Titans: CB Chris Jones, CB Greg Mabin, OLB Derick Roberson, DL Larrell Murchison
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)
Buccaneers: LB Shaquil Barrett, CB Dee Delaney, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, LB Elijah Ponder, CB Richard Sherman, QB Kyle Trask, WR Justin Watson
Jets: WR Jamison Crowder, QB Mike White, RB La’Mical Perine, LB Javin White, DL Shaq Lawson, CB Isaiah Dunn
Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)
Falcons: QB Feleipe Franks, QB Matt Barkley, CB Fabian Moreau, OL Josh Andrews, DL Tyeler Davison
Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders, OL Bobby Hart, RB Matt Breida, TE Tommy Sweeney, DE Boogie Basham, DT Vernon Butler
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)
Raiders: DT Johnathan Hankins, CB Amik Robertson, S Jordan Brown, LB Justin March-Lillard, OT Jackson Barton
Colts: S Andrew Sendejo, DE Ben Banogu, OL Will Fries, T Eric Fisher, QB Brent Hundley, RB Marlon Mack, WR Mike Strachan
Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)
Jaguars: CB Nevin Lawson, TE James O’Shaughnessy, RB Mekhi Sargent, LB Dakota Allen
Patriots: WR N’Keal Harry, WR Nelson Agholor, CB Joejuan Williams, QB Jarrett Stidham, RB J.J. Taylor, CB Shaun Wade, TE Devin Asiasi
New York Giants at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)
Giants: WR Kadarius Toney, WR Collin Johnsonm WR John Rossm C Billy Pricem OLB Oshane Ximines
Bears: QB Justin Fields, CB Duke Shelley, OL Elijah Wilkinson, OL Lachavious Simmons, TE JP Holtz
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)
Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, RB Cam Akers, DB Juju Hughes, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis, OL Alaric Jackson, OL Tremayne Anchrum
Ravens: CB Anthony Averett, G Ben Powers, QB Lamar Jackson, WR James Proche, WR Miles Boykin, LB Odafe Oweh, LB Pernell McPhee