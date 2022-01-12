Season 12, Episode 76 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news and updates concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they star preparing to play the Kanas City Chiefs in the Super Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday night.

We start off by talking a little about how Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watched the Sunday might game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Alex and I go over the latest transactions made by the Steelers in addition to talking about the overall health of the team heading into the playoffs. We also talk some about a few interesting decisions the Steelers might need to make this week concerning their roster.

Omar Khan is back in the news Wednesday morning, so Alex and I obviously address the report that Chicago Bears are requesting to interview him.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday, and he gave us several topics to discuss in this Wednesday show. We cover the more notable talking points thoroughly.

Alex and I have both reviewed the all-22 tape from the Steelers Week 18 road win against the Baltimore Ravens and we go over our findings.

As usual, Alex and I close out this show by answering several emails we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Ravens All-22 Review, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-12-episode-1513

