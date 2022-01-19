Season 12, Episode 79 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us going over the 12 players signed to futures contracts on Tuesday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday and he certainly gave us quite a few talking points to go over.

Alex and I talk about the comments Tomlin made on the quarterback position, the statuses of both coordinators, safety Terrell Edmunds, general manager Kevin Colbert, the center position and much, much more. Tomlin’s Tuesday comments keep both of us busy for quite a while in this show.

Alex and I talk a lot about Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada in this show on the heels of it sounding like he might be retained this offseason. We talk about Canadas’s offense and what it lacked and where I might go with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now out of the picture.

Will the steelers sign wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a contract extension during the offseason? Will they rework Roethlisberger’s contract to free up a little bit of salary cap space? Alex and I thoroughly discuss those two topics during this episode as well.

Alex and I talk about the how the Steelers might move forward this offseason when it comes to the quarterback position. There is a lot of talk about quarterbacks and quarterback play in this show.

Alex and I give a quick recap of the all-22 tape from the Steelers Sunday Super Wild Card game loss tom the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

We then move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Tomlin Tuesday Comments, QB Talk, Chiefs All-22, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-jan-19-episode-1516

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 79 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n