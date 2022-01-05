The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers News, Tomlin Tuesday, Browns All-22 Tape, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 73 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news and notes concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they start preparing to play their 2021 regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Alex and I go over the health of the team heading into Week 18 based on what head coach Mike Tomlin had to see on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. Alex and go over the latest slew of transactions that the Steelers made ahead of Wednesday.

With Tomlin speaking on Tuesday, Alex and I have a lot a notable thing to recap coming out of that media session. We talk about Tomlin’s thoughts on the Sunday play of J.C. Hassenauer in place of rookie Kendrick Green and much, much more.

The all-22 film from the Steelers Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns has now been reviewed some by both of us so we go over several things that stuck out to us both so far. We talk about the play from both sides of the football on Monday night, how rookie running back Najee Harris impacted that win and more. We also discuss the development of outside linebacker Alex Highsmith this year when talking about the defensive side of the football.

Alex and I talk about Harris and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward both winning team awards on Wednesday and then we move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

