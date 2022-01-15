Texans Interview Hines Ward For Head Coach Vacancy

Talk about stories that came out of nowhere. The Houston Texans are interviewing former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR Hines Ward for their head coach opening, the team confirmed moments ago.

We completed interviews with Hines Ward and Joe Lombardi for our head coaching position today. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 15, 2022

The news was first reported by FOX 26’s Mark Berman.

Ward is currently an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic. He began coaching shortly after his playing days ended, starting out as an intern with the Steelers in 2017. Since, he’s worked with the New York Jets and at FAU. Now, he’s getting a surprise interview from the Texans, who fired David Culley after one season earlier this week.

While it is a big surprise to see Ward’s name even connected to a NFL head coaching job, he’s never been a head coach or even a coordinator anywhere, it’s highly unlikely the team actually tabs Ward to be their next guy.

All signs right now indicate towards the team hiring former Miami Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores, who was unexpectedly let go amidst a power struggle between him and GM. The Texans are also reportedly high on Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels and ILBs coach Jerod Mayo.