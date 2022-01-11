Steelers Wild Card Week Injury Update: Early Optimism For Najee Harris, Robert Spillane, Arthur Maulet

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road on Sunday in a Super Wild Card game and the team seems to be fairly healthy overall as they start preparing for that playoff contest. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly press conference and during it he updated the overall health of the team.
“Arthur Maulet was evaluated for a concussion, we’ll continue with that process and let the experts be our guide in terms of his availability and his participation during the course of the week,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “Najee’s [Harris] elbow, he’s been aggressive in terms of the treatment. It’ll slow him at the beginning portions of the week, and then we’ll let participation and how he feels be our guide as we get closer to game time. Same with Robert Spillane and his knee. We’re optimistic about all of those guys that I mentioned. Obviously, James Washington is still in the COVID protocol. We’ll allow the protocol people to determine his availability.”
As you can see, Tomlin is optimistic that the team will have the three players who were injured in the regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens, cornerback Arthur Maulet, running back Najee Harris and inside linebacker Robert Spillane, on Sunday against the Chiefs. As for wide receiver James Washington, hopefully the team will get him back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the next few days as well. He missed the Sunday game against the Ravens.
Tomlin also talked about a few other players on Tuesday, one of which missed the Sunday game with an ankle injury. That player was tackle Dan Moore Jr.
“Anyone that was limited or unavailable last week due to injury, such as Dan Moore (ankle), have a chance this week and are scheduled to participate starting tomorrow,” Tomlin said. “We’ll watch their participation and make division of labor decisions based on what gives us the best collection of people. Kendrick Green (calf), same thing. Kendrick has dealt with an injury then he had COVID limit his availability. We’ll put him in the mix as well and see what that looks like.”
The Steelers first injury report ahead of the Sunday game will be released Wednesday after practice has been completed.