Steelers Week 18 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Two Offensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 18, and this week’s list looks a lot like the Week 17 one.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 17 were guard Rashaad Coward, outside linebacker John Simon, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, and tackle Chaz Green. Last week, the steelers protected Coward, Simon, Davis and running back Trey Edmunds. Coward and Edmunds were both elevated to the Active/Inactive roster on Monday, and both dressed for the Monday night game.

When it comes to Davis, who has been on the Steelers’ practice squad since early November, this marks the second consecutive week the team has protected him. He has yet to be elevated, however. He is the brother of Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis. Coward, Simon, and Green have all been on the protected list several times this season.

The steelers have a few banged up offensive linemen this week in tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle). guard Trai Turner (knee) and center Kendrick Green (calf), so there’s a good chance that either Coward or Green will be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

The Steelers are now preparing to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. The team is expected to travel to Baltimore on Saturday.