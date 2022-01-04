Steelers Week 17 Postgame Injury Report: OG Trai Turner Suffers Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers got the win Monday night and largely a clean bill of health exiting their 26-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns, keeping the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive. Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Mike Tomlin noted just one injury suffered in-game, OG Trai Turner with a knee injury.

“Trai Turner had a knee,” Tomlin told reporters. “We’ll watch him and see how it develops. The rest just bumps and bruises associated with play,”

While it’s unclear when Turner got hurt, he did not finish out the game. Joe Haeg took the final kneeldown snaps at right guard.

Turner suffered a knee injury in the second half of Week 16’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s unclear if this is the same injury flaring up or a new one. Signed in the summer after David DeCastro’s release, Turner has started all 16 games this season.

Along the offensive line, Kendrick Green dressed but did not start in this game due to a calf injury that limited him for most of practice this week. Center J.C. Hassenauer got the nod in the middle. Green did not end up logging a snap on offense.

Right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor briefly left the game with an injury but missed just one snap before checking back in. Haeg, who has played every position except for center this season, filled in for that snap at right tackle.

Tomlin will speak to the media again Tuesday morning with any further updates on the Steelers’ injury report. They have several players on COVID and could get back OG Kevin Dotson, who remains on IR with an ankle sprain suffered in November.