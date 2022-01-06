Steelers Place WR Diontae Johnson, C Kendrick Green On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having more COVID-related issues in Week 18 as two more players have now been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

According to the team on Wednesday, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Kendrick Green have both been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. This means that both are now very likely to miss the Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens.

With Johnson likely sidelined Sunday, the Steelers might end up elevating a wide receiver from the practice squad on Saturday, That wide receiver would likely be either Anthony Miller or Seven Sims. As for Green being sidelined on Sunday, the Steelers might elevate one or two offensive linemen on Saturday with Rashaad Coward likely being one. The team also protected tackle Chaz Green this week as well on their practice squad list.

J.C. Hassenauer will likely start in place of Green on Sunday against the Ravens. Green has been hampered by a calf injury the last few weeks so there was a chance he wasn’t going to start on Sunday as it was.

The Steelers will obviously miss Johnson on Sunday should he not clear protocols in time. He enters Week 18 with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. In the Steelers first meeting against the Ravens, Johnson registered eight receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

In related news, the Steelers announced on Wednesday that defensive lineman Daniel Archibong has been restored to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, the team announced that cornerback Joe Haden had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.