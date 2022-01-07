Steelers Activate WR Diontae Johnson From COVID-19 List; Place ILB Buddy Johnson On IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few transactions on Friday with one being a significant one.

On Friday, the Steelers announced that wide receiver Diontae Johnson has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That should mean that Johnson will wind up playing on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list just a few days ago so this is considered a surprising development.

Johnson enters Week 18 with 100 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. In the Steelers’ first meeting against the Ravens, Johnson registered eight receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The Steelers also announced on Friday that they have placed rookie inside linebacker Buddy Johnson on the Reserve/Injured list. Johnson has been dealing with a foot injury for several weeks now and was already ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Ravens. Johnson only played sparingly during his rookie season as he was also active for a handful of games.

In other Friday transactions for the Steelers, the team signed guard Nate Gilliam back to the practice squad again. He was with the team just a few weeks ago. The team also released wide receivers Rico Bussey and Damion Willis from the practice squad on Friday. Bussey was just activated from the Practice Squad Reserve/Injured list recently.