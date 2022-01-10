Steelers’ 2022 Opponents Now Set

Now that all the Week 18 AFC games have been played, we now know all the teams the Pittsburgh Steelers will face during the 2022 regular season.

Week 18 obviously opened with us knowing 11 of the 14 teams the Steelers will face in 2022. Thanks to the NFL’s rotating schedule, we’ve known for a while now that the Steelers will play the NFC South and AFC East divisions in 2022, in addition to their usual six games against the three teams within their own AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. We’ve also known that they will play one team each from the NFC East, AFC West, and AFC South, based on where they finish within their own division.

With the Sunday night game now over with, we know that the Steelers will also be playing the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

The Steelers eight home games in 2022 will be against the New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raiders, Bengals, Browns, and Ravens. The team’s nine road games in 2022 will be against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins, Eagles, Colt, Bengals, Browns, and Ravens.

The Steelers finished second in the AFC North so that means they play the second place teams in the AFC West, AFC South and NFC East, the three unknow opponents heading into Week 18

The times and dates for the Steelers 2022 schedule won’t be announced until sometime in either April or May.