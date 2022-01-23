2021-2022 Divisional Round Weekend Sunday Open Discussion Thread

Happy Sunday and welcome to the second and final day the NFL’s 2021-2022 Divisional Round weekend. We have two more great games on tap on this Sunday and can sit back and enjoy them all with the Pittsburgh Steelers safely eliminated from the postseason tournament last Sunday night. We will find out who will be playing in the Conference Championship games by the end of the day.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams to get this 2021-2022 Divisional Round weekend Sunday underway. After that late afternoon game, the night Sunday playoff tilt includes the Kanas City Chiefs hosting the Buffalo Bills.

As usual, we offer up this thread as a place to discuss both Sunday Divisional Round games. This post also includes a Twitter feed that will update throughout Saturday and include news and highlights related to the four teams playing on Saturday as well as news around the NFL.

Saturday Divisional Round Weekend Inactives

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Inactives

Rams: QB Bryce Perkins, S Taylor Rapp, RB Buddy Howell, LB Chris Garrett, LB Terrell Lewis, OL Tremayne Anchrum, OL Andrew Whitworth

Buccaneers: QB Kyle Trask, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Cyril Grayson Jr., WR Breshad Perriman, RB Ronald Jones II, CB Pierre Desir, OT Tristan Wirfs

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Inactives

Bills:

Chiefs:

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot