Watch: Three Adjustments Pittsburgh Made To Slow Down Baltimore’s Run Game

Bringing you guys another video, this time detailing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ much-needed improved run defense against the Baltimore Ravens. Against designed runs, the Steelers allowed just 3.4 YPC to Baltimore. We break down three tweaks the Steelers threw at the Ravens to help in that effort: their 3-5 defense, playing Minkah Fitzpatrick in the box, and subtle changes to the team’s over front.

