Watch: Purple Rain – How The Vikings Broke The Steelers’ Pass Protection

Bringing you guys a Pittsburgh Steelers’ tape breakdown to kick off this week. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked five times Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, the most he’s been dropped in a game since 2014 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re breaking down the question of “why.” Examining three of the five sacks allowed all due to the same pressure/Mug look from the Vikings’ linebackers which stressed the Steelers’ protection, leading to overload blitzes and miscommunication. We finish out by looking at an example where the Steelers’ blocked things correctly.

