Watch: Evaluating Buddy Johnson’s Defensive Debut

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re checking out Buddy Johnson’s NFL defensive debut, logging six snaps at linebacker in Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. We look at three clips in the below video. One in coverage and two against the run.

