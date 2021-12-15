Titans Wednesday Injury Report Week 15: Seven Players Sat Out Practice; Landry Limited

The Tennessee Titans have now released their first official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows eight players listed on it with seven of them failing to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing for the Titans on Wednesday were fullback Tony Carter (ankle), safety Dane Cruikshank (illness), cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins (ankle), linebacker David Long (hamstring), defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (knee), guard Rodger Saffold (shoulder), and defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle).

Of those seven players that failed to practice on Wednesday, Jenkins, Long, and Tart all missed the Titans Week 14 game this past Sunday with their respective injuries.

Listed by the Titans on Wednesday as being a limited practice participant earlier in the day was outside linebacker Harold Landry (hamstring). Landry is expected to be fine and ready to play on Sunday against the Steelers.