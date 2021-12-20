Three Steelers Lead AFC In Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Three Pittsburgh Steelers took the top spot at their position in the AFC Pro Bowl fan voting that recently wrapped up. According to the NFL press release, OLB TJ Watt, P Pressley Harvin III, and RS Ray-Ray McCloud each finished first in voting at their position, making up one-third of the overall votes.

Watt led the way with over 237,000 votes. He’s had a remarkable season, even pushing past what he did in 2020. On the season, he’s recorded 17.5 sacks, a new official Steelers’ record, and is considered one of the favorites in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Watt notched 1.5 sacks and makes big play after big play despite double-teams, holds, and playing through injury. It’s no surprise to see him as a top vote-getter and he’ll certainly be a starter on the official Pro Bowl roster.

The other two are much more surprising. Harvin has struggled his rookie season and coming off an especially poor performance yesterday. He’s averaging just 43.3 yards per punt this year with a net average well under 40 yards, per metrics by today’s standards. He had two shanks against the Titans, 32 and 27 yard punts, that put the Steelers’ defense on a short field. Harvin finished with nearly 94,000 votes. Considering fan voting is just one-third of the process, it’s doubtful Harvin actually gets a Pro Bowl nod.

McCloud has been a competent return man this season, handling kicks and punts for the Steelers. Among qualified returners, his 22.4 yard average does rank near the bottom, 13th out of 15th players. His punt return numbers are more impressive, sixth league-wide with a 9.1 average, despite a long return this season of just 19 yards. He’s set to become the first Steeler to lead the team in kick return attempts two straight years since Rod Woodson in the early 90s. McCloud received over 98,000 votes from fans. It’s possible though unlikely he ends up with an official Pro Bowl berth this season.

Indianapolis Colts’ running back Jonathan Taylor was this year’s top vote-getter with over 265,000 voting for him. Watt finished seventh in overall voting.

Though they didn’t finish first at their position, Cam Heyward should have very good odds to make another Pro Bowl while Minkah Fitzpatrick could also be in the mix, though his lack of interceptions this season will hurt him.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced this Wednesday at 8 PM/ET. This year’s Pro Bowl takes place in Las Vegas with kickoff happening on Sunday, February 6th at 3 PM/EST.