The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Injury Updates, Tomlin Tuesday, Bengals All-22, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 57 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and that includes us talking first about the comments made on Monday by wide receiver Chase Claypool concerning music at practice during his media session.

The Steelers transaction wire and latest injury updates are then provided in this episode before Alex and I get into discussing what all head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference. As part of these opening conversations, Alex and I discuss what the Steelers plan on Sunday at nose tackle might ultimately be. Will Isaiah Buggs get a helmet on Sunday? What other minor changes might the Steelers make on Sunday on both sides of the football? We discuss.

On Monday, former Steelers linebacker Vince Williams chimed in on linebacker Devin Bush on Twitter, so Alex and I discuss what he tweeted out.

The great John Eisenberg, who covers the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s official website, is back with us on this Wednesday and as usual, he spends roughly 30 minutes with us to help preview the Sunday AFC North matchup in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Ravens. If not already doing so, make sure to follow John on Twitter at @BMoreEisenberg. Also make sure to check out the books that John has written ahead of Christmas.

Alex and I move on to go over what all stuck out to us both while watching the all-22 tape from the Steelers Week 12 road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We try to pick out some positives during this part of the show.

We close out this Wednesday podcast episode by answering several more emails we’ve received from listeners.

