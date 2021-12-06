Season 12, Episode 59 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday Week 13 home win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Alex and I cover the lead up to the Sunday afternoon game from Saturday afternoon transactions and on to the pregame inactive list. We discuss the injuries coming out of the Sunday Week 13 game as well.

We go deep into breaking down all that went right and wrong for the Steelers on Sunday against the Ravens and that includes talk about play on both sides of the football. We make sire to spend time talking about the solid game performances turned in by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt. We discuss several key plays and penalties from the Sunday game against the Ravens

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked to the media again on Monday with the team now on a short week, so Alex and I recap his key press conference talking points in addition to recapping a few things said by other players earlier in the day. We look at the Steelers injury situation heading into their short week that will culminate with them playing the Minnesota Vikings on the road Thursday night.

We then move on to wrap up the show by answering questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ravens Game Recap, Injury Report, Tomlin Monday, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-6-episode-1496

