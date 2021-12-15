Season 12, Episode 63 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and specifically as it relates to the health of the team and recent transactions that have been made.

Will we see more playing time from inside linebacker Robert Spillane and rookie Buddy Johnson moving forward into Sunday and beyond? Alex and I attempt to answer that question early in this show.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin met the media on Tuesday and his weekly press conference provide a lot of material for Alex and myself to parse. We go over what Tomlin said about wide receiver Chase Claypool and much, much more.

What will happen with Steelers tackle Zach Banner in 2022? Alex and I address that topic early in this show.

The Cleveland Browns are having some serious COVID-19 related issues this week ahead of their Saturday game so Alex and I make sure to cover that news.

There were a few new updates provided on possible compensatory draft picks the Steelers will earn after the season has concluded so Alex and I recap the latest on that topic and more. We also discuss the first mock draft by Todd McShay of ESPN that was released this week that includes the Steelers selecting Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett at 12th overall in the first round.

We take a tiny look ahead at the Steelers Week 15 opponent, the Tennessee Titans, later in this show.

We then move on to wrap up this Wednesday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Injury Updates, Roster Moves, Tomlin Presser, Compensatory Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-15-episode-1500

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 63 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n