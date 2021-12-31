The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Browns Preview, Ben’s Presser, Coordinator Quotes, Week 17 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 70 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 and that includes us going over the team’s Thursday injury report. We discuss what the Steelers offensive line might look like to start the Monday night home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger met the media on Thursday and as expected, he was asked a lot of questions about Monday night possibly being the final home game of his NFL career. We go over all that Roethlisberger had to say that is worth discussing.

The Steelers two main coordinators, Matt Canada and Keith Butler, both talked to the media on Thursday, so as usual, Alex and I attempt to parse all the important things each had to say. This includes focusing in on some comments that Canada made about running back Najee Harris and comments made by Butler about inside linebacker Robert Spillane.

The Steelers placed two more defensive players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in the middle of us recording this episode so we pass the news along in real-time.

Alex and I welcome back to the show Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette. We spend roughly 23 minutes with Scott previewing the Browns ahead of the Monday night game at Heinz Field. We also get his prediction for the game at the end of the interview and get him to talk briefly about the career that Roethlisberger has had.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter at @ScottPetrak and read his coverage of the Browns here: https://brownszone.com

Alex and I then proceed to pick all the Week 17 games against the spread. We will pick the Steelers Monday night game against the Browns during the Monday podcast.

We then move on to wrap up this Friday show by answering several questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Browns Preview, Ben’s Presser, Coordinator Quotes, Week 17 Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-dec-31-episode-1507

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 67 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n