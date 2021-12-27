Steelers Week 16 Postgame Injury Report: Green And Turner Leave Early With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered two notable injuries in their 36-10, Week 16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. In his post-game press-conference, Mike Tomlin said center Kendrick Green (calf) and right guard Trai Turner (knee) did not finish today’s game due to injuries.

“Had bumps and bruises associated with play,” he said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Trai Turner had a knee. [Kendrick Green] had a calf and some other things not significant enough to speak of.”

Both injuries seemed to occur in the fourth quarter and around the same time. The two players exited together, taken out before the start of a mid fourth-quarter drive. Green was replaced by J.C. Hassenauer, fresh off an injured reserve stint, while Turner was replaced by veteran Joe Haeg, who has played every position except for center this season.

Though Hassenauer was healthy, the team stuck with John Leglue as their starting left guard. The Steelers’ o-line struggled. Green, in particular, had a tough day. His final snap saw him get beat by Chiefs’ DT Tershawn Wharton, who stripped Ben Roethlisberger of the football. DT Jarran Reed recovered and was tackled by Green short of the end zone.

Tomlin was asked if Green’s miscue played a role in him not returning. Tomlin said it was due to the calf injury.

The Steelers’ offensive line has battled injuries all season long, particularly along the interior offensive line. They’ve had five starting left guards this season.

Tomlin should provide his next round of updates over their injuries and any other potential ones during his Tuesday press conference.