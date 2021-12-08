Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Haden, Spillane, Buggs, Finney All Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their third official injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Wednesday offering shows that four players have now officially been ruled out for that primetime contest.

After sitting out practice again on Wednesday, defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle), guard/center B.J. Finney (back), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee) were all ruled out by the Steelers for the Thursday night game against the Vikings. This will make the fourth consecutive game that Haden has now missed with his foot injury.

Look for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to start again in place of Haden on Thursday night and for guard John Leglue to start at left guard in place of Finney against the Vikings. The Steelers will likely elevate offensive linemen Chaz Green and Rashaad Coward from the practice squad to the active/Inactive roster on Thursday.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Wednesday were wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe), defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (right shoulder, pectoral), and guard Trai Turner (not injury related – resting player). None of those four players received game status designations on the injury report. That means all four should be available to play Thursday night against the Vikings.

Steelers tackle guard Joe Haeg remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and thus is expected to miss another game on Thursday.