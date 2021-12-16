Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 15: Banner, Buggs Sidelined; Haden Up To Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 15 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Tennessee Titans, and the Thursday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day, with one those players being a new addition to the report.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were tight end Kevin Rader (hip), and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle), and tackle Zach Banner (knee) and that’s not a great sign for those three players. Rader was listed on Wednesday as limited participant while Buggs was previously listed as a full participant on the Wednesday report. As for Banner, he is a new addition to this week’s injury report.

Listed as limited practice participants on Thursday are cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder). Both sat out on Wednesday. Haden has missed the last four games with his foot injury so it will be interesting to see what happens with him on Friday.

Practicing filly for the Steelers on Thursday were defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (quadricep), inside linebacker Robert Spillane (knee), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin). Barring any setbacks, it seems almost certain that those four players will be able to play on Sunday against the Titans. Spillane has missed the last two games while Davis hasn’t played in a game since week 1.

Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (illness) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as Wednesday comes to a close. He’s not expected to play on Sunday against the Titans because of that.