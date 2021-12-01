Steelers Place OL Joe Haeg On Reserve/COVID List; Activate WR Ray-Ray McCloud Off Reserve/COVID List

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added and subtracted one player from the Reserve/COVID list Wednesday. The team announced that while WR Ray-Ray McCloud has been activated from it, OL Joe Haeg will be headed to the Reserve/COVID list following a positive test.

We have activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the Reserve/COVID list and placed OL Joe Haeg on the Reserve/COVID list.https://t.co/RDxGokKVzZ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 1, 2021

The news of a positive test was first reported by ESPN’s Kimberly Martin.

It marks the fifth positive test the Steelers have had in recent weeks. The previous four were all players: QB Ben Roethlisberger, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, WR Ray-Ray McCloud, and OLB TJ Watt. Watt and Haeg are likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Haeg, signed as a free agent this offseason, has logged snaps at every position but center. He was signed to a one-year contract. Pittsburgh figures to add an 8th offensive lineman to its roster in order to have 48 players active on gameday this weekend. There are three offensive linemen on the practice squad: Chaz Green, Rashaad Coward, and Malcolm Pridgeon. Green or Coward are likely to come up for this weekend’s game.

McCloud should return to his role of being the team’s starting kick/punt returner and rotational slot work duties. He spent ten days on the COVID list, the typical time players have missed this year.