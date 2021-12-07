Steelers Bring In P Drue Chrisman, LS Rex Sunahara For Tuesday Tryout

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a pair of players for a Tuesday tryout, according to the NFL’s transaction sheet. The team worked out punter Drue Chrisman and long snapper Rex Sunahara.

With several positive COVID tests and the winter season upon us, it’s clear the team is updating their emergency list of players should there be a positive test or illness for P Pressley Harvin III or LS Christian Kuntz.

Chrisman went undrafted this April out of Ohio State, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. We rated him as our top punter in the draft, writing this in our scouting report.

“Overall, he earns a draftable grade from me because he’s solid in every area. But it’s not a high grade. I would use a seventh round pick on him, but probably nothing higher than that. I probably wouldn’t bang the gavel for the Steelers to draft him.”

In our report, we noted his impressive consistency with quick snap-to-punt times and solid holding ability. A four-year starter for the Buckeyes, he averaged 44 yards per punt, registering a career-high 45 yards per boot in 2020. Ultimately, the Steelers chose Harvin over him, selecting Harvin with their final pick in this year’s draft.

After briefly signing to the Bengals’ practice squad, Chrisman was released September 7th.

Sunahara served as West Virginia’s long-snapper for three seasons, named a 2019 semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award given to the NCAA’s top snapper each season. He spent time with the Miami Dolphins earlier this year.

Christian Kuntz dealt with a minor hip injury last week but played in Sunday’s contest against the Ravens and will play Thursday versus Minnesota. Kuntz beat out veteran Kameron Canaday this summer. Offensive lineman John Leglue is the Steelers’ emergency backup snapper.