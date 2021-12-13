Steelers Activate T Joe Haeg From COVID-19 List; Sign Veteran OLB John Simon To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several transactions on Monday and one of those includes a veteran edge rusher being signed to the practice squad.

On Monday the Steelers announced that they have activated tackle Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. additionally, the team announced that defensive back Linden Stephenson has been placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers also announced on Monday that outside linebacker John Simon has been signed to the practice squad. To make room for Simon, the Steelers terminated kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad.

We have:

• Activated OT Joe Haeg from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

• Signed DE John Simon to the practice squad

• Terminated K Sam Sloman from the practice squad

• Placed DB Linden Stephens on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list@BordasLaw https://t.co/wQdkEKO25F — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 13, 2021

Simon, an Ohio State product, was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Steelers brought Simon in for a pre-draft visit that year.

Simon played three seasons with the Ravens (2013-16), and also spent time with the Houston Texans (2014-16), Indianapolis Colts (2017-19), New England Patriots (2018-20), and most recently the Tennessee Titans (2021). Simon has played in a total of 99 games and has 259 tackles in 99 games, 21 sacks and two interceptions for his career. He has played 38 total defensive snaps so far this season.

The Titans waived Simon a week ago. The Steelers will host the Titans in Week 15 at Heinz Field and it will be interesting to see if Simon gets an opportunity to dress and play in that Sunday afternoon contest.