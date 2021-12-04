Steelers Activate T.J. Watt From Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead Of Ravens Matchup

In a week filled with bad news, the Pittsburgh Steelers received some good news Saturday morning.

Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he is eligible to play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Steelers’ beleaguered defense a boost in the front seven.

We have activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/i39se8z7Ql — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021

Watt previously tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday, meaning he needed one more negative test in a 24-hour span to be eligible for activation.

Watt reportedly originally tested positive on Monday, just one day after the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. According to NFL protocols, a vaccinated player who generates a pair of negative tests at least 24 hours apart can return, with no minimum mandatory absence. Watt is believed to be vaccinated.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Watt is the first player to return this quickly from a positive COVID test.

The news of Watt’s return for a tough matchup against an elite-level rushing attack with the Ravens is welcome news for the Steelers, who desperately need a win, but could be without both Cameron Heyward and Isaiahh Loudermilk in the trenches defensively.