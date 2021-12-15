Roethlisberger Praises Freiermuth’s Maturity After Final Play Incompletion

Pat Freiermuth has been a huge piece to the Steelers as a rookie. The second-rounder has racked up seven touchdowns along with 385 receiving yards.

In the Steelers comeback attempt against the Vikings, it ended on an incompletion intended for Freiermuth. Ben Roethlisberger made a great throw between two defenders, but safety Harrison Smith made a great play to knock the ball away. Roethlisberger spoke on Freiermuth’s maturity on moving on from the play.

“I did and still do feel bad for Pat, but I think the thing about Pat is he’s shown amazing maturity and professionalism,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday via the team’s official website. “I think it’ll probably always sit in the back of his head and his mind and heart that ‘What if?’ because that’s what you expect from a professional. You expect a guy that wants to make very play and he wants to do that.”

Freiermuth’s resiliency has came up multiple times this season. Of course we remember the costly fumble he had in the Lions game, which wound up in a tie.

He followed that game up with touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. Despite the recent losses, some of the Steelers youngsters seem to show amazing maturity despite their age.

“He is focused on this week and what he can do. I just think that speaks volumes for him, someone that takes it hard, but is able to move on knowing he’s going to make the [next] play. I have zero worries or thoughts about not going back to him at any time.”

Freiermuth and Roethlisberger have been able to create a nice quarterback-tight end chemistry this season. It’s perhaps the closest thing Roethlisberger’s had to Steeler great Heath Miller.

Freiermuth’s sure hands and maturity at a young age have led to his “MUUUTTTHHH” chants, reminiscent of the “HEEAATHH” ones Miller used to receive. Having that “security blanket” has been crucial for Roethlisberger in this offense, especially after Juju Smith-Schuster’s injury. Expect Freiermuth to bounce back and be his usual self against the Titans.