Report: Steelers OL Coach Adrian Klemm Leaving For Oregon Job On Monday

The Pittsburg Steelers are losing offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to Oregon a bit sooner than it was originally expected.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports on Monday, Klemm is now departing for Oregon, where he’ll be the new offensive line coach coach, run game coordinator and assistant head coach. Klemm reportedly spoke to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and is being let out of his job on the team’s coaching as of today so he can start his new job.

Source: Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is departing for Oregon, where he’ll be OL coach, run game coordinator and asst head coach. He spoke to MIke Tomlin and is being let out today to start his new job. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2021

@steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm was given permission to leave the team today to join Oregon staff immediately, sources confirm (Chris Morgan will assume duties). His immediate departure was reported by @PeteThamel. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 27, 2021

This news obviously will not upset most people reading this news. The Steelers offensive line has been beyond awful this season, Klemm’s first as the offensive line coach. It’s been known for about a week now that Klemm would be leaving for Oregon after the season ended. That timeframe has now been pushed up.

Klemm joined the Steelers in 2020 as their assistant offensive line coach. He was then promoted to offensive line coach earlier this offseason after Shaun Sarrett did not have his contract renewed.

With Klemm leaving, assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will take over the main job of overseeing that position group. It will now be interesting to see if any changes are made with the Steelers for the team’s Week 17 home game against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers might get left guard Kevin Dotson back from the Reserve/Injured list this week as he resumed practicing last week.

The Steelers might could ultimately decide to start J.C. Hassenauer at center in place of rookie Kendrick Green against the Browns as well. Green sustain a calf injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He played poorly against the Chiefs as well.

Prior to being hired by the Steelers this past offseason, Morgan spent six seasons as the offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20). Prior to joining the Falcons, he spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks (2014) as the assistant offensive line coach and three with the Washington Football Team (2011-13), also as the assistant offensive line coach. Morgan got his NFL start with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he spent two seasons (2009-10) as the assistant offensive line coach.

UPDATE: Steelers make the move official on Monday.