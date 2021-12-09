Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. We’re answering your questions over the next hour to get you ready for tonight’s game against the Vikings.

To your questions!

stan: The Steelers don’t actually have to start letting a player on injured reserve practice if they don’t want to right? I’m just wondering because with Banner, then McFarland and now with Carlos Davis, they’ve started an injured player practicing, activated him onto the 53 man, and then not used him. I wouldn’t care except that in all three cases the player has taken a roster spot that they could have used for someone else.

Alex: Players on IR can’t practice until they are designated to return. Then the window opens for them to practice and the 21 day span to be activated off IR and to a team’s 53 man roster. If they aren’t, then they spend the rest of the year on IR.

Sometimes being activated doesn’t mean you’ll play. It just means you’re healthy enough to play. And once those guys get healthy, the team will begin practicing them because you never know when you’re going to need them. Davis being down last week was a surprise though.

SteelCity:

Alex,

Have you studied the Ravens failed two point play to see how Andrews got open? Someone (who in your opinion) blow an assignment, good offensive scheme or what? Thank you

Alex: I hadn’t dedicated a lot of time to it. It can be so tough to read and gauge that stuff on the goal line when you’re trying to focus on the run. It’s either on Devin Bush or Minkah Fitzpatrick. Probably Bush since Andrews came across but it’s tough to tell coverages and assignments in those bang-bang kind of moments, to be honest with you.