2021 Week 13 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing 7-3 against the Baltimore Ravens entering the 2nd half of week 13’s action. In a field position battle, the Steelers game out behind in the first half. The field goal by Chris Boswell was good from 53 yards out, but its overshadowed by Diontae Johnson’s drop in the end zone. You can’t leave the extra points out there in an important game like this. The Steelers will get the ball at the beginning of the second half.

Total Plays: Ravens: 39

Steelers: 18 Time of Possession: Ravens: 23:30

Steelers: 6:30 https://t.co/6pokoAyHpI — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021

Dionte gotta have that one that was a dime by Ben — Mike Wallace (@Wallace17_daKid) December 5, 2021

The offense was the bigger of the problems…but even the defense, with 4 sacks, and an interception STILL gave up 99 yard drive that led to the only TD of this game… Both units need to be better in second half #BALvsPIT — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) December 5, 2021

Quite the win for the Steelers only being down 7-3 at half. Feels like a win in and off itself. Ravens obviously helping in that. #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 5, 2021

1st thoughts:

99 yd TD incl. 3 3rd&L convs

Silly INT by Lamar

PIT 10 OFF plays until final FG drive

Run defense getting gashed for 5 or more

Up tempo late started to move ball

HUGE drop by DJ in EZ

Got to tackle catch better. Too much YAC

WRs missing hot reads

Can't run #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 5, 2021

T.J. Watt led the Steelers defense with 7 QB pressures in the first half on 15 pass rushes (46.7% pressure rate). Watt's 7 QB pressures are his most in a game this season.#PITvsBAL | #HereWeGo — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 5, 2021

Thank goodness TJ Watt is back and healthy because he is having a heck of game.

The Steelers will start with the ball at their own 10 yard line after a special teams penalty. Najee Harris went up the middle for 6 yards on 1st down. On 2nd, Najee got the ball again up the middle and picked up about 4 yards. Just a few inches short of the first down. The Steelers lined up quickly with the no huddle and Najee punched it across for the first down.

Ray-Ray McCloud with the excellent catch deep for about 30 yards. The Ravens are challenging the ruling on the field of a catch. It looked like it may have bounced, it is really close. Hopefully the close nature of the call works in the Steelers’ favor.

The call was overturned, the long catch was wiped out. Very questionable overturn there, but such is life. On 2nd and 10, Ben attempted to Diontae Johnson, but it fell incomplete. The ball was nearly picked off, but Chuks Okorafor struck the defender to force the incompletion.

On 3rd and 10, Ben nearly threw the interception again. The Ravens player ran it back as if he intercepted it and Kendrick Green tackled the player. A flag was thrown on the play, called a facemask on Kendrick Green. Kind of lame because the Ravens player was running back a dead ball.

Pressley Harvin is punting from the Steelers own end zone. The punt went about 47 yards and was returned for no gain. The Ravens will start on their own 42 yard line.

Devonta Freeman ran for a loss of 1 yard on first down. Lamar Jackson had plenty of time on 2nd down, but coverage forced him to throw it away. On 3rd and 11, Lamar Jackson hit Devonta Freeman short. About four different Steelers missed the tackle, including Joe Schobert and Cameron Heyward. He was able to pick up the first down.

On first down, Latavius Murray got the ball, but was tackled two yards behind the line of scrimmage by Alex Highsmith.

3rd and 11, Freeman dead to rights and they give up the first down. Pursuit and finish has been really bad today in space. Justin Layne's gotta make the play. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021

Lamar Jackson kept the ball for 13 yards on 2st down. He had the entire side of the field empty.

After a couple short runs, the Ravens have 3rd and 4. Lamar Jackson missed Freeman for the first down. Justin Tucker will likely come out for the field goal to make it 10-3. The Ravens called for a false start before the kick, so the field goal will be backed up just a bit. The field goal is good. 10-3 Ravens.

Najee Harris went up the middle for 3 yards on 1st down. Diontae Johnson was able to pick up the first on the next play.

The drive ends with a short reception to Freiermuth with an offensive pass interference called but declined. A 26 yard punt by Pressley Harvin has the Ravens starting at their own 24 yard line. Really inconsistent punting today from Harvin.

On 1st down, Devonta Freeman picked up two yards. On 2nd, Lamar incomplete to Sammy Watkins. On 3rd and 8, a hook to Marquise Brown went for 17 yards and a first down. Steelers get killed on 3rd and long.

Devonta Freeman got the ball on first down for a gain of two. Lamar Jackson was sacked by Chris Wormley and TJ Watt. That is the third sack that Wormley has been a part of. On 3rd and 10, Lamar Jackson was nearly sacked again, but was able to get the pass off. It was dropped, thankfully.

Steelers playing true Cover 0 today, including on that 3rd down. They never do that. Outside their personality to win. Their blitz rate today is probably double their season average (25%). #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021

The Steelers will start from their own 22 yard line after the punt. On 1st down, Diontae Johnson with the reception good for 9 yards, making the first man miss with a spin.

END OF 3RD QUARTER 10-3 RAVENS.

Ravens have converted: 3rd and 10

3rd and 10

3rd and 6

3rd and 11 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2021

On 2nd and 1, Najee Harris was stuffed for no gain. On 3rd and 1, Chase Claypool on the cross route took it upfield for a 40 yard gain.

The ref was injured on the play. Amazing, maybe the backup ref will be better (only joking, kind of).

On 1st down, Ben Roethlisberger went deep to the middle of the field after a pump fake to Diontae Johnson. Touchdown, wide open! 10-9 Ravens.

Chris Boswell shanked the PAT harder than ever before. Inexplicable.

Minkah Fitzpatrick called for pass interference on a long ball. The Ravens gained 41 yards on the penalty and are now in the red zone.

The first shot into the end zone was overthrown. 2nd down, a short pass to Marquise Brown for 6 yards, tackled by Ahkello Witherspoon. On 3rd and 4, Lamar Jackson tried to keep the ball himself, but Minkah Fitzpatrick got the better of him and tackled him short. Justin Tucker’s field goal is good. 13-9 Ravens.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. The Steelers will get the ball at their own 25.

The offensive line is getting no push now. Najee Harris went up the middle for about one yard. On 2nd down, Ben Roethlisberger passed short to Diontae Johnson on the right side. Johnson broke a tackle and turned upfield for 25 yards.

On 1st down, Najee Harris picked up 8 yards barreling through a defender for extra yardage. Najee was able to punch it across on the next play for the first down.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris got the pass and hurdled a defender for 9 yards. Najee Harris again up the middle for the first down pickup. Harris is finally leaving his mark on this game.

Najee Harris got stuffed at the line of scrimmage on his next 1st down attempt. Najee got the short pass to the right, but wasn’t able to pick up much. James Washington was targeted on 3rd down deep, but it was overthrown. Chris Boswell’s field goal is good. 13-12 Ravens.

Renegade time. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) December 6, 2021

The Ravens will start this drive at their own 25 yard line. The Steelers just played renegade, and it is loud in that stadium. The first down play was a low throw that bounced off the turf, incomplete. TJ Watt nearly batted it at the line of scrimmage. TJ Watt got the sack on 2nd down. The stadium is electric right now. Ahkello Witherspoon made an excellent play defending the deep pass to Mark Andrews. Witherspoon is having a monster game off the bench.