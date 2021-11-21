Week 11 Sunday Early Afternoon Game Discussion Thread – 2021

With the Pittsburgh Steelers playing on Sunday night in Week 11, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the early and late afternoon Sunday NFL games. Several of us will be doing a little bit of fantasy football scoreboard watching today and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the three other AFC North teams playing on this Sunday that includes the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens both participating in the early game action.
Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)
Lions: LB Trey Flowers, QB Jared Goff, RB Jermar Jefferson, OT Matt Nelson, K Riley Patterson, WR Trinity Benson, LB Jessie Lemonier
Browns: WR Anthony Schwartz, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, CB Troy Hill, CB A.J. Green, DE Takkarist McKinley, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, DT Sheldon Day
San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)
49ers: RB Elijah Mitchell, RB JaMycal Hasty, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Maurice Hurst
Jaguars: RB Devine Ozigbo, CB Tre Herndon, DE Jordan Smith, LB Dakota Allen, TE Jacob Hollister
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)
Colts: RB Marlon Mack, OL Will Fries, OL Julien Davenport, WR Mike Strachan, DL Antwaun Woods
Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds, WR Jake Kumerow, CB Cam Lewis, OL Bobby Hart
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)
Dolphins: RB Salvon Ahmed, TE Hunter Long, CB Noah Igbinoghene, DT John Jenkins, LB Darius Hodge
Jets: OL Isaiah Williams, RB La’Mical Perine, QB Zach Wilson, DL Jonathan Marshall, DL Tim Ward, S Jarrod Wilson, CB Rachad Wildgoose
Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)
Football Team: TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Curtis Samuel, DE Shaka Toney, OT Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, CB Corn Elder
Panthers: QB Matt Barkley, WR Shi Smith, S Kenny Robinson, CB Rashaan Melvin, DT Phil Hoskins
Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)
Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson, WR Marquise Brown, CB Anthony Averett, CB Jimmy Smith, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, WR Miles Boykin, DT Brandon Williams
Bears: WR Allen Robinson, FS Eddie Jackson, DL Akiem Hicks, QB Nick Foles, RB Damien Williams, CB Artie Burns, TE Jesper Horsted
New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)
Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, OT Terron Armstead, OT Ryan Ramczyk, DE Tanoh Kpassagnon, WR Ty Montgomery, QB Ian Book, TE Juwan Johnson
Eagles: RB Kenneth Gainwell, QB Reid Sinnett, CB Kary Vincent Jr., CB Tay Gowan, DL Marlon Tuipulotu
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)
Texans: TE Jordan Akins, “TE” Jeff Driskel, DB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Royce Freeman, DL Jonathan Greenard, WR Davion Davis
Titans: OG Nate Davis, LB Rashaan Evans, CB Janoris Jenkins, LB David Long, CB Greg Mabin,RB Jeremy McNichols, TE Geoff Swaim
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)
Packers: OT David Bakhtiari, LB Rashan Gary, DE Jack Heflin, RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard, S Vernon Scott, WR Malik Taylor
Vikings: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, QB Kellen Mond, CB Harrison Hand, LB Chazz Surratt, OG Wyatt Davis
