Watch: A Deep Dive Into Pittsburgh’s Run Defense Issues (And How They Fixed Them)

Bringing you guys another video to kick off this Tuesday. Buckle up because it’s a long one. We do a deep dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run defense issues in Sunday’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Specifically, we break down why the team struggled against the Lions’ 13 personnel and tight end/tackle motion and how they finally adjusted after the third quarter.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Disclaimer: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.