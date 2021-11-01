The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Browns Recap, Injuries, Key Game Moments, AFC North, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 8 Sunday afternoon win against the Cleveland Browns. We talk about the players who were injured on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well. We also go over the inactives ahead of that contest.

The Steelers are now 4-3 after Sunday’s road AFC North win so Alex and I start the breakdown of the game. We go over what we observed overall in the game before focusing specifically on the offensive and defensive play. We go over big plays, missed plays, some play calls as well as some snap count totals from the Sunday game.

Alex and I make sure to spend extra time on the fake field goal that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin decided to run right before halftime. We also discuss run success rates quite a bit in this show as well and a few specific runs by rookie running back Najee Harris. The Steelers young tight ends, Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry, are talked about for good reason following the Sunday win and we also make sure to talk thoroughly about how the Steelers decided to let the matchup between Browns defssevive end Myles Garrett and rookie tackle Dan Moore Jr. play out.

We go over a few notable things that Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had to see following the team’s Sunday road win. The Steelers run defense was phenomenal on Sunday so Alex and I talk some about that and also make sure to recap that the Browns offense left a few plays on the field during that contest as well.

The AFC North division was shaken up a little on Sunday, so Alex and I discuss that topic briefly. We talk some about how there is now a very legitimate possibility that the Steelers get to 6-3 before playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and what that would mean if they could do just that.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners since the Sunday night game ended.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Browns Recap, Injuries, Key Game Moments, AFC North, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-1-episode-1480

