The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday, Chargers All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 26 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last 48 hours and that includes a look at the transactions the team made on Tuesday and the latest injuries they are also now dealing with.

We go over the health update that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday and that includes four players possibly returning on Sunday for the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. We go over a few Saturday moves that might be made ahead of the Steelers playing the Bengals on Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over all the main talking points to come out of that weekly session. We talk about his comments on the Steelers Sunday night defensive game plan against the Los Angeles Chargers, his thoughts on the play of inside linebacker Devin Bush so far this season and much, much more.

Alex and I are then pleased to welcome back to the show the great Paul Dehner Jr. from The Athletic. Paul covers the Bengals for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 12 Sunday road game against Cincinnati. We once again spend roughly 30 minutes with Paul previewing the Sunday game and much, much more.

Paul is kind enough to give us his early thoughts on the possible outcome for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Paul on Twitter at @pauldehnerjr and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Paul’s work online here: https://theathletic.com/author/paul-dehner-jr/

After our interview with Paul is complete, Alex and I recap our final thoughts on the Steelers Sunday night loss to the Chargers after fully dissecting the all-22 tape from that contest. We also tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners ahead of Thanksgiving.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday, Chargers All-22, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-24-episode-1491

