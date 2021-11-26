Season 12, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. We go over who we think will play on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals and who we think will be sidelined.

The Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches. We spend a lot of time addressing the comments that Butler made about inside linebacker Devin Bush and rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk. Canada also talked briefly about his offense and the mobility of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, so we address that.

Steelers special teams ace Miles Killebrew and wide receiver Chase Claypool both met the media on Thursday, so we hit on those two sessions briefly.

With the Steelers Week 12 game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Bengals. We talk about the best way to defend the Bengals offense and especially quarterback Joe Burrow. We also discuss the Bengals great receiving core and running game. We also discuss how good the Bengals defense has been against the run this season. We discuss what we think the Steelers might try to do offensively on Sunday against the Bengals and if we think the running game will have some success in Week 12 with rookie running back Najee Harris.

We look back to the Steelers Week 3 loss to the Bengals several times during this episode as part of us previewing the Sunday game in Cincinnati.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 12 NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bengals Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 12 Picks, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-26-episode-1492

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 55 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n