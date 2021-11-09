Season 12, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night home win against the Chicago Bears, which turned out to be quite a wacky game.

The Steelers pregame moves are discussed early in this show and that forces to talk briefly about running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and if there should be any concern that he didn’t get a helmet Monday night against the Bears. We also talk about the health of the team coming out of the Monday night game.

As you would expect us to do, Alex and I methodically go through the Monday night game from start to finish. We talk about the good, the bad and the ugly for both teams as we move through our recap of the game.

Several individual performances of players are discussed in this show, and we even talk a little about the play of Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Officiating played a huge part in the Monday night game, so Alex and I discuss several key penalties in the game. That includes us talking about the taunting penalty that Bears outside linebacker Cassius Marsh received later in the fourth quarter that served as a huge turning point in the game. We discuss the taunting rule as a whole.

Alex and I then tie up a few loose ends before wrapping this show up a bit early so we can get ready to cover the Tuesday Mike Tomlin press conference.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Bears Game Recap, Injuries, Pregame Decisions, Taunting Rule & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-9-episode-1484

