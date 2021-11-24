Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 12: Haden Still Sidelined; Watt Listed As Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Wednesday offering shows that five players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), guard Trai Turner (ankle), guard/center J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral), tight end Eric Ebron (knee), and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related).

Of those five players, Hassenauer and Ebron were deemed questionable by head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday. Ebron, however, is highly unlikely to play on Sunday and he might ultimately be placed on the Reserve/Injured list by Saturday at 4:00 p.m. EST.

As for Haden not practicing on Wednesday, we’ll have to wait and see how the rest of the week goes for him. He missed the team’s Week 11 Sunday night game with his foot injury.

Three Steelers players are listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday. That list of players includes outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/shoulder) and defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk (groin). Watt and Loudermilk both seem to be on track to play on Sunday against the Bengals after both missed the team’s Week 12 Sunday night game with their respective injuries,

The Steelers also still have two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and this they didn’t practice on Wednesday.