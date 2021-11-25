Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 12: Ebron, Hassenauer Still Sidelined; Maulet Added With Illness

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Thursday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day, with three other players listed as limited participants.

Not practicing again for the Steelers on Thursday were tight end Eric Ebron (knee), center/guard J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (illlness). Steelers head coach deemed Ebron and Hassenauer as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bengals when he talked to the media on Tuesday. At this point, it seems likely that both players will miss Sunday’s game. As for Maulet, he is a new addition on Thursday.

Listed as being limited in practice on Thursday were cornerback Joe Haden (foot), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, right shoulder), and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (hip, knee). Watt and Haden are hoping to return on Sunday after sitting out the team’s Week 12 Sunday night with their respective injuries. Roethlisberger should practice fully on Friday.

Three players are listed as full practice participants on Thursday. Those players are defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related – resting player), guard Trai Turner (knee), and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin). Turner and Loudermilk are moving in the right direction and that’s great news.

As previously reported, the Steelers activated safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and he apparently practiced fully. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud remains on that list.