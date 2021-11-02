Steelers Open Week 9 As 6.5-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Bears

The 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home again in Week 9, and they will be hosting the 3-5 Chicago Bears at Heinz Field on Monday night in a game that will be nationally televised. The Steelers, who won their Week 8 game this past Sunday, are 6.5-point home favorites as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 9, according to vegasinsiders.com.

The Bears, who are coached by Matt Nagy, are led offensively by rookie quarterback Justin Fields. To date, Fields has completed 94 of his 158 total pass attempts for 991 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. The rookie quarterback has been sacked 26 times already this season as well. He has, however, rushed 44 times for 243 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, a second-year player, leads the Bears in receiving entering Week 9. He has 33 receptions for 409 yards and a touchdown on the season. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is second on the team with 26 receptions for 271 yards and a touchdown.

Bears rookie running back Khalil Herbert leads the team in rushing entering Week 9 with 351 yards and a touchdown on 81 total carries. Fellow Bears running back David Montgomery leads the team in rushing touchdowns so far this season with three on his 69 total carries.

Defensively for the Bears entering Week 9, inside linebacker Roquan Smith leads the team in total tackles with 80. He also has two of the team’s 21 sacks on the season and one of the units four total interceptions. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack leads the Bears in sacks entering Week 9 with six. Four different Bears players have each recorded an interception so far this season and cornerback Jaylon Johnson leads the team in passes defensed with seven.

The Bears have eight total takeaways on the season. They also have 31 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Bears have met each other 27 times in total with Chicago winning 19 games and Pittsburgh winning 7 games. They have also tied one time. The Steelers are 0-3 against the Bears under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 0-1 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Bears played was in Week 3 of the 2017 season. The Bears won that game 23-17 at Soldier Field in Chicago. The Steelers last win against the Bears came in 2005, a 21-9 victory at Heinz Field.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 1-3 against the Bears for his career and 1-1 against them at home. He has thrown for 1,035 yards and five touchdowns against the Bears during his career with three interceptions.

The Sunday night game between the Steelers and Bears will reportedly be shown on ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick all on the call.