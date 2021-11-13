Steelers’ Najee Harris Remains Locked Inside Top 10 Of NFL.com’s RB Index Ahead Of Matchup With Lions

“Tied for the fourth-most scrimmage yards among running backs heading into Week 10, Harris has given the Steelers’ offense balance and helped control the clock, playing a major role in the team’s four-game win streak,” Jones-Drew writes. “On pace for 404 touches this season, he’s taken on a massive role as the centerpiece of Pittsburgh’s attack in Year 1.”

Harris remains on pace to become just the third rookie running back in NFL history to surpass 400 touches in his first year in the league, which would put him in company with Hall of Famers Eric Dickerson and Edgerrin James. That number seems exceedingly high at this point in today’s NFL, and the overall history of health at the running back position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Najee Harris is on pace for 404 touches this season. The only rookie running backs with 400-plus touches in a season are Eric Dickerson (1983) and Edgerrin James (1999). #Steelers — Steelers Depot 🦃 (@Steelersdepot) November 11, 2021

That said, if there’s any running back in the NFL right now not named Derrick Henry that seems built for 400+ touches in a season, it’s Harris, who is about as durable as they come.

It’s pretty remarkable to see Harris – in an offense that struggles to put up points on a consistent basis and move the football at a consistent pace — earn such high praise from the national media, placing him in the same conversation as Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones.